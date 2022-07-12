ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man lights his apartment on fire, calls 911 to report it

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Miami, FL - South Florida police have arrested a man who lit his own apartment on fire and called 911 to report it.

Miami police arrested 46-year-old Charles Morrell on charges of arson, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.

Police say Morrell called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was planning on setting his apartment on fire.

Morrell called 911 again a short time later, and told the dispatcher he burned down his apartment at 408 NW 22nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found smoke coming from a bedroom window.

Police say a woman told officers Morrell locked himself in his bedroom and threatened to burn down the apartment because she called police on him.

Authorities confirmed they responded to Morrell's apartment earlier that evening regarding a family dispute.

Morrell was ordered to leave the apartment by police and fire fighters, but he initially refused, before opening his bedroom window and evacuating the apartment.

As officers detained him, Morrell tensed his arms and pulled away from the arresting officer.

Once he was detained, Morrell spit inside the officer's patrol vehicle, and ripped the roof panels, light bar and cables/wiring to the vehicle, damaging the A/C.

