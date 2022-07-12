ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer Shows Games, Weed, and Murder Are a Deadly Combination

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is gearing up to be yet another great year for fan-favorite production company A24. After releasing its highest-grossing movie to date, Everything Everywhere All At Once, they are now turning their attention to Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which may be the company’s next box office hit. The story centers around a...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
MOVIES
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
Collider

'Get Away If You Can' Trailer Showcases Ed Harris' Powerhouse Acting Chops

It wouldn't be fair to say that Ed Harris has gone anywhere. Certainly, the actor is a striking menace on HBO's Westworld, and he can currently be seen as a stern authoritarian figure in Top Gun: Maverick. But it feels increasingly rare to see a role that lets the four-time Oscar-nominated Apollo 13 actor shine as he does in the trailer for Get Away If You Can, an oceanside thriller that also stars Terrence Martin and Dominque Braun, who also split writing, producing, and directing duties.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Pete Davidson
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios has transformed the franchise sector of films for a decade. In the past many years, it has repeatedly defied predictions to establish itself as a pillar of the entertainment world. The answer, according to Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, appears to be striking the correct balance between making unique movies and maintaining just enough connection to make them all seem like they belong to the same cohesive family.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History

Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Cozy Mystery Books To Binge-Read This Weekend

After a hard week at work, sometimes all you need is a cozy blanket and a good book to get lost in. And while not all readers enjoy true crime, most of them can appreciate the warmth of a cozy mystery. The hilarious humor often makes the menacing character's face seem bearable, and the promise of the killer encountering justice reminds you that even in the worst of situations, the outcome can turn out alright.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combination#The Hate U Give Rrb#The King Of Staten Island#The New Yorker
Collider

‘She Will’ Review: A Magnificently Sublime Tale of Witches Finds Awe in the Supernatural

In the opening moments of She Will, the bewitching feature debut from writer-director Charlotte Colbert, we accompany Alice Krige’s troubled former film star Veronica Ghent on a nighttime train ride. The camera captures the journey in the confines of her room and in sweeping shots that float high above to show the train traveling deeper into the terrain. It is as if a snake is being swallowed up by the earth, intercut with fragmented memories Veronica has of laying on the operating table where she had a double mastectomy. She is taking this trip to go to a retreat in rural Scotland, accompanied only by her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). As we round a bend, we see a stunning shot of the reflection of the setting mirrored in the exterior windows of the train as it hurtles into the complete darkness of a tunnel. It is almost identical to an opening scene from 2017’s A Cure for Wellness as both were shot at the gorgeous Landwasser Viaduct, a single-track six-arched curved limestone railway. In She Will, it is one of the final glimpses we get of the outside world before being plunged into a poetic and perilous descent into all that Veronica will discover in the sublime supernatural.
MOVIES
Collider

Tony Stark and Loki Deserved to Die According to the Russo Brothers

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo think that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) deserved to die in the epic conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga.” Or at least that’s their idea of a joke to avoid explaining why they’ve decided to off both beloved characters.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Movies To Stream If You Loved Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

Pretty much everybody is familiar with Adam Sandler's comedy brand. He is one of the most successful comedic actors in history. He has a goofy comedic style that appeals to general audiences of all ages. In recent years, Sandler has surprised audiences with ambitious dramatic roles, showing the world that...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Resident Evil': When and Where Is the Series Streaming Online?

Anybody who calls themselves a fan of horror video games has more than likely heard the words Resident Evil. When the first game hit consoles all the way back in 1996, game enthusiasts everywhere picked up almost immediately that this soon-to-be prolific series was the making of something else entirely. A tense, claustrophobic survival experience where the player must use their resources wisely to escape a contained environment that has been overrun with zombies and other monstrous creations. Years later, the series is still going strong to this very day, with the most recent entry, Resident Evil: VIllage, receiving rave reviews and a warm welcome from the dedicated community.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

Watch Soldier Boy Ruin Kimiko's Day in a Behind-the-Scenes Clip From 'The Boys'

A lot has happened during the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys and judging by all the behind-the-scenes content, it’s our guess that the actors are still icing and letting their bodies rest from the high-flying stunts they’ve needed to perform. While her character, Kimiko, barely says a word (although her singing voice has proven to be beautiful!) Karen Fukuhara has definitely taken quite a beating this past season. A clip released to the show’s Twitter account reveals how one of those butt kickings Kimiko received courtesy of new-to-the-series character, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) went down.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island' Trailer Delves Into the Mystery of Room 13

Nickelodeon has revealed the new trailer for its highly anticipated third chapter of the beloved horror anthology miniseries Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, is based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic. In the new trailer, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation. Right from the start, the trailer establishes the theme of the show as one of the kids asks, “Why do they call it the ghost island?” “Because of room 13, every guest that has checked in was never checked out,” he gets a swift reply as we see quick glimpses of guests that stayed in the room. The trailer teases viewers to “take a trip to the dark side,” as we see the new members of Midnight Society uncovering various horrors of the hotel.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Prey for the Devil' Trailer: Jacqueline Byers Fends Off the Forces of Evil

While COVID rages on, continuing to mutate, spread, and infect thousands of people, the folks behind Prey for the Devil are bringing forth a new question. What if, like the viral pandemic we’ve been facing, there was a spread of demonic possession that couldn’t be stopped? Spoiler alert: it would be really bad! And that’s exactly what we’re seeing today in the film’s official trailer released by Lionsgate.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best MCU Movies So Far, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

The world of superheroes and villains has only continued to soar in popularity in recent years, and franchises like Marvel are certainly a force to be reckoned with on this front. With the 29 movies that currently make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, there have been endless memorable moments that fans aren't likely to forget any time soon.
MOVIES
Collider

'Secret Headquarters' Trailer Sees Owen Wilson Getting His Superhero On

Paramount+ released today the trailer for its upcoming family and action film Secret Headquarters. The story centers around a group of kids who manage to find the hideout of the world’s most famous and powerful superhero, who happens to be one of the kids' fathers. The Earth defender is played by Owen Wilson (Loki), who dons an Iron Man-like suit. The problem is, as the kids try out his technological gadgets, they end up having to become superheroes themselves when the secret hiding spot comes under fire from attacking villains. The movie is set to premiere next month.
MOVIES
Collider

Chris Evans Explains Why He Misses his iPhone 6S, Just Like We Do

Last month, Chris Evans revealed on Twitter and Instagram that he had finally said farewell to his trusty iPhone 6S, which rightfully surprised fans since that particular model of the iPhone came out all the way back in 2014. Yes, Evans had been holding onto an outdated iPhone model for almost eight years! But who could blame him? The last six models of the iPhone have been great and all, but the iPhone 6s really was the best model. Naturally, when Collider's own Steve Weintraub caught up with Evans to talk about The Gray Man, his dearly departed iPhone came up in the conversation.
CELL PHONES
Collider

'Distress Signals' Trailer Shows Christine Nyland Lost in the Woods

Ahead of its world premiere at the upcoming Popcorn Frights Film Festival in South Florida, Christine Nyland and Terence Krey's new film Distress Signals received a trailer exclusively from Bloody Disgusting. Nyland takes center stage in the footage as she wanders the woods for any way out, dealing with all the hardships of nature and an unseen force that may be hunting her down. The first film since the duo's acclaimed indie film An Unquiet Grave, it will debut at Popcorn Frights through the festival's digital screening room on August 18.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy