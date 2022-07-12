ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Midstate native Bret Michaels returns for concert, hall of fame induction

By Lauren Rude
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VECZP_0gcpcdI700

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate native and iconic entertainer, Bret Michaels, returns to Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday to perform at Hersheypark Stadium with his bandmates in Poison.

Not only will Michaels return for his show, but he will again be back in the fall to accept the honor of being included in the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

“Being born and bred in Pennsylvania, I am proud to be inducted as an individual to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, with Poison also having been inducted on the first-ever ballot. I am beyond excited to be playing Hersheypark Stadium this evening. Come rain or shine, it’s going to be a party and the people of Pennsylvania always rock my world.

Michaels was born in Butler and raise in Mechanicsburg. As a son of a veteran, Michaels says he was taught the importance of hard work through a blue-collar Pennsylvania upbringing. “I was raised with an unbroken fighting spirit who never gives up in the pursuit of making dreams a reality. If you don’t bet on yourself, nobody else will.”

Train at the Tracks event rolls into Hershey

The hall of fame will acknowledge Michaels for his individual merits and achievements as a solo musician, plus his accomplishments as a reality television producer and star, an entrepreneur who won Celebrity Apprentice, and for his efforts to pass a state bill in California Senate for education and affordable medicine for diabetics.

In the fall he will return to the Midstate not only to accept his induction, but also for his solo hand’s record-setting “Nothing But a Good Vibe/Parti-Gras Tour.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

