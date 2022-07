The Detroit Tigers were expected to be an interesting team this year, with big free agent signings like Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and acquiring Tucker Barnhart and Austin Meadows in trades. But 2022 has turned out to be the opposite. The Tigers are 15 games under .500 and in prime position to sell at the trade deadline and lengthen their farm system. This makes a team like the New York Mets primed to add to its bullpen over the next three weeks.

