Kusshi Sushi opened its first location in Pike & Rose back in 2018, taking over the space that was formerly home to Carluccio’s next to Owen’s Ordinary. Last week, the restaurant opened its second location at 1201 W Joyce St in Arlington, VA’s Westpost, in the storefront that was formerly home to Namaste Everest. Locations #3 and #4 opening by the end of this summer in Silver Spring and Vienna.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO