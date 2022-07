After exploring Mars for more than a year, China's Tianwen-1 space probe has successfully taken images covering the entire Red Planet, China's National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on June 29. Tianwen-1, which translates to "quest for heavenly truth," consists of six separate spacecraft: an orbiter, two deployable cameras, lander, remote camera, and Zhurong rover. The images in question were taken by the orbiter while circling Mars 1,344 times, capturing images of the Red Planet from every angle while Zhurong explored the surface. in the statement, CNSA said the probe has now completed all of its tasks, which included taking medium-resolution images covering the entire planet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO