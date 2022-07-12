ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Things to do in Minnesota: Summer bucket list

 3 days ago

Hannah Trevio-Monheim, owner of the Minnesota Circle, joins FOX 9...

CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

Editor's Note: This was originally published in July of 2019.MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map.MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question.There are as many answers to this Good Question as there are lakes in Minnesota. When WCCO asked people on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, the answers ranged from "Duluth" to "Bemidji" to "the reservation" to "anywhere past North Branch.""It's that feeling of, 'Ahh, we're here, we're at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
AM 1390 KRFO

See Where in Minnesota These 25 (+ More) Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:. Judy...
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Minnesota.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Minnesota

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.
Quick Country 96.5

Meet the Seventeen Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
boreal.org

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license

Scott Jensen, a family physician and the likely Republican nominee for governor, should have his medical license revoked. He has repeatedly violated core tenets of medical ethics and responsible practice and engaged in conduct defined by Minnesota statute as cause for disciplinary action by the Board of Medical Practice, including engaging in conduct likely to […] The post Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
minnesotamonthly.com

New Minnesota State Fair Foods, 2022: The Walking Guide

So many of us enter the Fairgrounds using a shuttle at the West End. With that in mind, I’ve put the new foods in order based on the journey around the Fairgrounds. (Find the State Fair map at the bottom.) I’ve also ranked all 38 new items, from yum to hmmm.
