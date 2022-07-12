ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Waterline work to affect traffic Tuesday in west Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 2 days ago
City of Tulsa Waterline work scheduled for Tuesday is anticipated to affect traffic in west Tulsa. Water distribution personnel will replace a section of a 2-inch waterline across South 33rd West Avenue at West 47th Street. (Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Waterline work is scheduled for Tuesday that’s anticipated to affect traffic in west Tulsa.

The City of Tulsa said water distribution personnel will replace a section of a 2-inch waterline across South 33rd West Avenue at West 47th Street. Work hours will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city said during the work, 33rd West Ave. will be closed at 47th Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure.

The road is expected to re-open Tuesday evening.

