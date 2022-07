Check out this video showing how the cool Delta Amex card was made out of the Boeing 747! Also, how you can get one for yourself before it is too late!. Last month, Delta and American Express rolled out the first ever credit card made from a Boeing 747, known as “the Queen of the Skies.” This has been incredibly popular with current and new cardholders. Here is a video showing how the Delta Amex card was made from the Boeing 747.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO