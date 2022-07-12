'Jeopardy!' Announces Return of Live Audience for First Time in 2 Years

As the world processes Khloé Kardashian expecting another child with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sources say Kardashian has been dealing with the fallout of his paternity scandal and how it impacts their growing family for months. Multiple sources, including Page Six, report that the former couple discovered the surrogate was pregnant just a month before news broke that Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, whose court documents reveal the NBA star engaged in a five-month sexual relationship with while still in a relationship with Kardashian. The Good American founder learned of the child and Thompson's affair with Nicols and the rest of the world, ended their relationship for the final time, and reportedly only communicates with Thompson regarding co-parenting duties. In fact, Kardashian is now said to be dating a financial investment banker for a while and recently introduced him to her family. In the meantime, a source tells Page Six how Kardashian intends to raise her second child.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO