Culver City, CA

'Jeopardy!' Announces Return of Live Audience for First Time in 2 Years

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 2 days ago

Jeopardy! is being filmed in front of live studio audiences again at last for the first time in two years. On Monday, the beloved game show announced that tickets are now available to attend the taping of a game in person. The show is filmed in Culver City, California, but it...

popculture.com

