Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still “too boring” and “predictable” this season despite the new regulations for 2022 designed to improve racing. The two-time world champion returned to the sport in 2021 with Alpine after a two-year absence and has made it known that this year’s new regulations - designed to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing across the field - is what is keeping him in the cockpit. Yet Alonso, who turns 41 later this month, has scored just 29 points in 11 races and lies 10th in the Drivers’ Championship and told Dutch outlet NOS that the impact of the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO