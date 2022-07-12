ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee superintendents release statement on Dr. Larry Arnn’s ‘disparaging’ comments

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) released a statement on Dr. Larry Arnn’s comments regarding Tennessee public school teachers Friday. Dr. Arnn, a state education advisor and charter school advocate, made the comments at a private event late last month, claiming things like...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 1

Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

REPORT: ESA Pilot Program injunction lifted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County chancellor Wednesday dismissed the injunction that was keeping the Education Savings Account program on hold in Tennessee. Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously passed the ESA in 2019, establishing a program allowing a limited number of eligible students to directly receive their share of state and local education funds, which would ordinarily be provided to the public school system they attend, to pay for private school education and associated expense.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

REVEALED: Hillsdale controversy brings rare bipartisan unity on need to review proposed charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats are calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and their Republican colleagues to reject the controversial Hillsdale curriculum that suggests children be taught that the civil rights movement veered from the true intentions of the nation's founders, that laws against discrimination violated the spirit of the Constitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
gcanews.com

Governor Lee’s actions are speaking so loudly I cannot hear a word he is saying.

Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

John Cole’s Tennessee: The latest lunge

Hints by leading Tennessee lawmakers that they may hold a special legislative session to overrule Metro Nashville Council to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City — and to punish Nashville for its anti-RNC stance — represent the latest grab for local control.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County School System is the Fastest Growing System in Tennessee - Salary Study to be Conducted to Prepare for Continued Growth

The Rutherford County Schools have announced plans to move forward with an employee salary study. Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said a third-party vendor will oversee and conduct the study…. The salary study won’t impact the upcoming school year, but could change the structure of future pay. However, a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee restaurant owners, operators charged in scheme to harbor undocumented workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee has announced that a nine-count federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
TENNESSEE STATE

