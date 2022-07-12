ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Man Robs Store With Machete Day Before Second Robbery In Gloucester: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Surveillance image of the suspect in the Speedway robbery (left) and the suspect in the Yellow Sub robbery (right) Photo Credit: Gloucester Police Department

Gloucester Police are investigating a pair of consecutive robberies.

The first robbery happened at the Yellow Sub, located at 73 Pleasant Street, around 4:31 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, police said.

Investigators determined that a male suspect entered the store with a machete. It is unclear exactly what they stole.

The second robbery happened at the Speedway gas station at 354 Main Street around 10:47 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Investigators determined that a male suspect showed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from an employee before fleeing the scene on foot.

That suspect is described as a White male, standing around 5'7," with a slim build and wearing a black bandana covering his face, police said.

Police are unsure if both incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 978-283-1212.

