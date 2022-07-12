ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration: Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life is at risk

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

HHS told hospitals that they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency care preempts state laws that now ban abortion without exception.

Comments / 5

Art Sutherland
2d ago

There is something mentally wrong with you. your filled with so much hate and making ignorant comments. Each state can make its own laws on the matter. I suggest you put your mouth to work in the state you live in.

Reply
4
Sandy Fleming
2d ago

Biden didn't have to say or do anything ,laws That do say that are in every state already .Once again ingorant liberals can't think for themselves.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions

July 14 (UPI) -- Texas is suing the Biden administration over guidance released Monday telling the nation's doctors they're protected by federal law to terminate a pregnancy as part of emergency treatment -- and threatening to defund hospitals that don't perform these procedures. The Biden administration's guidance states that federal...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Emergency Department#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hhs
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy