Biden administration: Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life is at risk

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO