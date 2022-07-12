ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: July 12

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Prime Day is less than a day away and you can shop early deals on home essentials, tech and more today. Reviewed

This is not a drill: Prime Day is finally here.

If you're sitting in front of a screen overwhelmed at the number of discounts you see, don't panic⁠ — we're here to help. Our editors have scoured the internet for the best-of-the-best Prime Day deals, and we've got them all here for you. Scroll on to see our fave finds and biggest savings.

Finally pull the trigger on some Apple AirPods Pro for nearly $80 off. That's right, 8-0 dollars in savings.

Enjoy all the blended cocktails and smoothies you desire with stress-free cleanup with this dishwasher-safe Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender .

Delivery lovers, rejoice. Get a whole year of GrubHub+ for free with your Prime membership.

Snag the Hamilton Beach Bread Maker and fill your home with the smell of fresh bread.

May the deals be with you.

⁠— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

