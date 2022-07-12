Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce Boston tour date

Through the years Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check before speaking to the media during a press conference at Perth Arena on February 5, 2014 in Perth, Australia. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be touring Australia in 2014 beginning with Perth. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) (Will Russell/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back to Boston.

The rock band on Tuesday announced their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States.

Bruce and company will perform at TD Garden on March 20, 2023. They will also play a show at Mohegan Sun on March 12.

Tickets for the Boston stop go on sale next week.

The tour marks their first in North America since 2016.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group