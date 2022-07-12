ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Season 19 Is Already a ‘Disaster’ as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Look for Love

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is only one episode in and fans are already calling it a “disaster.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are breaking ground as the first double leads of one season. The friends will navigate dating the same 32 men in their season while trying to keep their friendship on track. However, fans feel differently as the women are already facing unique difficulties including one shocking rose ceremony twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpbxD_0gcparTT00
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia met their suitors during episode one

Windey and Recchia were first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. The women made the final three of Echard’s season along with Susie Evans. However, during the finale, Echard dumped both Windey and Recchia at the same time.

However, by that point in production, the women had formed a tight friendship and were redeemed when picked by the series producers to simultaneously helm their own season.

Therefore, the first episode of season 19 of The Bachelorette was hotly anticipated by fans.

In a two-hour debut, the women met their 32 potential suitors. Addressed early in the episode was the potential for the women to date the same man. This almost came to fruition when it appeared some contestants already had their eyes on one of the leads over the other during a shocking rose ceremony twist.

The twist that led fans to believe season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette’ is already a ‘disaster’

Neither Windey nor Recchia felt ready to hand out roses in the final moments of the first episode because there were so many men they hadn’t yet talked to.

Also, the women sent three of the men packing in the first episode, a new twist for Bachelor Nation.

Roby, and twins Joey and Justin were sent home before getting to know the women better as neither Windey nor Recchia felt connected to them.

Fans quickly took to Instagram to share their reaction to the first episode of the season.

“So wait, they’re going to date the same guys & then the guys choose? So they’re sharing men? Ewww & good grief,” wrote one follower.

“This is a freaking disaster,” claimed a second viewer.

“They should’ve done like they did with Katie and Michelle and allowed them separate seasons. I couldn’t imagine the pain they both had to face before their happy ending (hopefully). I’m so excited and love them both but it’s gonna break my heart watching them both cry so much during this season,” penned a third Instagram user.

“One episode in and this disaster of a season already has me stressed out,” exclaimed a fourth viewer.

How many men remain as contestants on season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette’ after week one?

After sending home three contestants during the first evening of completion, Windey and Recchia have whittled down their choices to 29 potential suitors.

“Tonight, we felt like we didn’t have enough time to really get to know you all and that would be doing ourselves and you all a disservice,” Windey said. “So we are asking you to move forward with us and cancel the rose ceremony tonight.”

Recchia told the remaining men, “For those of you we didn’t speak with tonight, we look forward to getting to know you better next week.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Comments / 8

