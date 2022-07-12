ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MN

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

By TJ Leverentz
 1 day ago
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

