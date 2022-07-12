Monday night crash in Wilkes-Barre sends 2 to hospital

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for one of the two people arrested for their involvement in a fight that led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos. Pocono Township Police arrested Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both of East Stroudsburg for being associated to the shooter in the case. They were charged as accomplices.

