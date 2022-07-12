Monday night crash in Wilkes-Barre sends 2 to hospital

On Monday, July 11, Mount Pocono welcomed its newest event space as Venue 138 celebrated its grand opening. The celebration began at Venue 138's location on RT 940 around 5:30 PM. Guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 6:00 PM, giving them time to talk, enjoy the food, and experience the event space for themselves. State Representative Rosemary Brown and Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, Kristine Bush, were in attendance, awarding Venue 138 a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community.
