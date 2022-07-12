ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Brandon Drury 'in-demand' ahead of trade deadline, an 'option' for Mariners

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) could be in his final days with the club as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury is in the middle of arguably the best season of his big league career. Through 289 at-bats covering 76 games, the versatile Cincinnati Reds infielder has already smashed a career-high 18 home runs, is approaching a career-high with his 50 RBIs and has produced a solid .277/.333/.540 slash line.

The 29-year-old only signed with the Reds in March, but could be in his final days with the club as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches.

Cincinnati will presumably be a seller over the next few weeks, as they enter play on Tuesday with the third-worst record in baseball at 32-54. The Seattle Mariners on the other hand, are currently the hottest team in the league, having won eight games in a row to improve their record to 45-42.

Drury has played games at all four infield positions this season, starting 50 at third base and 20 at second base. The Mariners' infield depth chart currently includes Ty France, Adam Frazier, Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford.

