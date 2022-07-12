Teen Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A teenage boy is dead after a late-night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers found the injured boy in the 1900 block of East 29th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Baltimore police.

The 17-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival they said.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

