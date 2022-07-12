GPD arrests man for fatal hotel stabbing

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Cody Bryce Voitle, 25, was arrested last night for allegedly firing an AR-15 from the window of a moving car, along with other charges. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call just before 6 p.m. that someone was shooting a firearm from the vehicle in from of the caller on SR 45. After locating and stopping the car, the deputy reported that Voitle was sitting in the back seat of the car and that he refused an order to walk back to the patrol vehicle and then began opposing all orders from deputies. The deputy wrote that shell casings dropped from his clothes onto the road while he was being detained.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO