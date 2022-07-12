ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

GPD arrests man for fatal hotel stabbing

By Staff reports
mainstreetdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville police officers arrested a man on Saturday who police say later confessed to murdering a female inside her hotel room. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) press release sent on Monday, officers responded to the Stayable Select hotel at...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for shooting stolen, sawed-off rifle in back yard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Zaytarious Joequan Chisolm, 20, was arrested yesterday after reports of shots fired in the Phoenix area; he allegedly used a stolen, sawed-off rifle. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded at 12:55 p.m. yesterday to multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of SW 23rd Street and SW 32nd Place. Several witnesses reportedly said that Chisolm had been shooting a gun in the area over the past few months. Based on bullet impacts on a nearby building and witness statements, the officer determined that the shots likely came from a specific apartment.
alachuachronicle.com

Mother and son arrested for attacking each other

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sapphira Lynette Crawford, 46, and Keeshay Jamaal Sumpter, 26, were arrested last night after Sumpter allegedly hit Crawford and Crawford allegedly threatened to kill Sumpter while chasing him with scissors. At about 8:45 p.m. last night, Gainesville Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance...
WCJB

Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Zaytarious Chisolm, 20, after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived near Southwood Apartments, they determined Chisolm was firing a gun in a nearby backyard. Officers say they found a loaded stolen gun that Chisolm was using. He is charged with firing a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sapphira Crawford, 46, is behind bars after Gainesville police say she threatened to kill a man while chasing him with scissors. Officers say Crawford called 911 Wednesday night, saying a man she lives with had hit her. She told dispatch “I’m going to kill him tonight.”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Scott
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested, charged with homicide, evidence tampering

Gainesville police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a Gainesville woman at a hotel about two miles from UF’s campus this weekend. Brian Burns, a 25-year-old Gainesville resident, faces homicide and evidence tampering charges, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report. He is being held at the Alachua County jail on a $2 million bond.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with firing AR-15 from a moving car

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Cody Bryce Voitle, 25, was arrested last night for allegedly firing an AR-15 from the window of a moving car, along with other charges. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call just before 6 p.m. that someone was shooting a firearm from the vehicle in from of the caller on SR 45. After locating and stopping the car, the deputy reported that Voitle was sitting in the back seat of the car and that he refused an order to walk back to the patrol vehicle and then began opposing all orders from deputies. The deputy wrote that shell casings dropped from his clothes onto the road while he was being detained.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested for drug trafficking after car chase near Micanopy

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Raeqwon Emmanuel Munnerlyn, 26, of Ocala, and Victoria Lauren Piediscalzo, 25, of Belleview, were arrested yesterday after a car chase in the Micanopy area. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper saw their car traveling at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on US Hwy...
mycbs4.com

Missing Marion County woman found dead, no foul play suspected

Missing woman, 63-year-old Deborah Gutierrez, was found dead yesterday, July 12th. Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Public Information Officer, Zachary Moore, says there is currently no foul play suspected in her death. Gutierrez was reported missing on July 8th, Moore says. Moore says she was last seen on the night...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Gpd
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, July 13

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Gateway College receives 2 bomb threats

For the second straight day, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies cleared Florida Gateway College (FGC) following hoax bomb threats. According to posts on the CCSO Facebook page on Thursday morning, deputies searched the FGC campus and found no credible devices by 11:50 a.m. and FGC resumed its regular operations.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for answers after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Live Oak over the weekend. The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near 167th Rd. and 40th...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents that witnessed a shooting in Gainesville over the weekend fear crime in their neighborhood. This happened on SW 26th Terrace when people heard rounds of gunshots at approximately 2:00 a.m. Gainesville Police Department reported that a four-year-old was injured and was taken to the hospital.
WCJB

Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy