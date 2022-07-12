ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Bishop brothers march together in Pow Wow Days Parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMAHAWK – This Fourth of July parade in Tomahawk, three brothers marched in the color guard in honor of four family members who served the United States in the military. Alan, Paul and James Bishop marched...

Tomahawk American Legion Auxiliary donates $1,000.00 to Never Forgotten Honor Flight

TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk American Legion Auxiliary recently made a donation of $1,000.00 to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. The funds were raised through the Auxiliary’s “Time for Change” receptacles placed throughout the Tomahawk community, which invite residents and visitors to donate their spare change to the American Legion and related causes.
TOMAHAWK, WI
Jason A. Coari

Jason A. Coari, age 43, of Tomahawk, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home, under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. Jason was born on July 7, 1978, in Waukegan, Ill., to Richard and Debra (Friedman) Coari. He was married to Natalie Nordstrom on Oct. 20, 2020; she survives.
TOMAHAWK, WI
Peterson to challenge Schneider in race for Lincoln County Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY – Grant Peterson of Merrill has announced he will run for the office of Sheriff of Lincoln County. Current Sheriff Ken Schneider is also running for reelection. Both men will run on the Republican Party ticket, which means they will face off against each other on the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
WAUSAU, WI
Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Wausau closes overflow yard waste site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has closed the overflow yard waste site. The site was located at 1300 Cleveland. The location was opened up to help residents with storm damage following the storm on June 15. City leaders said there is no longer room at this location for residents to dump safely.
WAUSAU, WI
This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Hunting Dog Depredated in Lincoln County

On July 1, 2022, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell, Lincoln County. Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare, and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.
Missing Wisconsin hiker found dead in White Sands National Park

N.M. — The search and rescue teams of the White White Sands National Park in New Mexico discovered a deceased male that has been identified as 27-year-old Brad Utegaar from Wausau, Wisconsin. Utegaar went missing on July 3 and his car was found two days later in The...
Man Arrested for Possession in Marshfield

One person was arrested for drug charges after stealing from Walmart in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received a report from Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department that they observed a woman leave the store without paying for multiple items. The woman got into a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
Downtown Wausau mall redevelopment remains shrouded in secrecy

More than six weeks after an application for taxpayer subsidies on a proposed downtown Wausau development was submitted city officials remain mum on the details involved, including the amount of assistance being requested for the project. In July 12 a memo to Wausau City Council members, Development Director Liz Brodek...
Merrill woman sentenced to four years in prison for 2020 death of 16-month-old son

MERRILL – A Merrill woman this week received a prison sentence for the 2020 death of her 16-month-old son. Amber Paige Boyd, 23, appeared in Lincoln County court on Thursday, July 7 and was sentenced to four years in prison, credited with 415 days already spent in custody. She will also serve six years of extended supervision, according to court records.

