Reba, Springsteen announce tour stops in Austin

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago
Reba McEntire and Bruce Springsteen announced their respective tours will include stops at Austin’s Moody Center. (AP Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two legendary musicians announced this week they’ll entertain their fans in Austin when they make stops at the city’s newest concert venue.

The Moody Center shared on social media Reba McEntire and Bruce Springsteen will perform in Austin for their respective tours.

McEntire will play at the venue along with country singer Terri Clark on Oct. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, according to the Moody Center’s Twitter account. The venue even posted photos Monday night of the building lit red in honor of McEntire’s upcoming concert.

Staff members also recorded a video of them wearing signature red wigs in their office and holding “Reba” signs on the concert floor to celebrate the country legend’s visit to Central Texas.

Meanwhile, fans can start planning now to attend Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s concert in Austin early next year. They’re set to perform at the Moody Center on Feb. 16, 2023. People can start buying tickets, though, starting on July 22. The concert venue posted in excitement Tuesday, “Baby, we were born to run!”

Springsteen’s new tour will include stops in 31 cities, including some international destinations. Ahead of the Austin concert, he’ll perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Feb. 10 as well as Houston’s Toyota Center on Feb. 14.

The Moody Center opened earlier this year in April with a kickoff concert from John Mayer. The venue includes 15,000 seats and is the new home of Texas Longhorns basketball. It’s a privately-funded $375 million venture, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Dr. The Moody Foundation gave $130 million toward the project that now bears its name.

