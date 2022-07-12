ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Glenlivet 12 Year Whisky: Everything You Need To Know

By Chloe Nannestad
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if you're new to the world of Scotch whisky, you've probably heard terms like malty and peaty being thrown around. But just like describing the many flavors of wine, it can be hard to get a handle on what those words actually mean. That's why we recommend starting with a...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You Need To Know Jamie Oliver's Top Tip For Storing Leftover Chilies

For anyone who likes a bit of heat in their meals, chili peppers are an absolute kitchen staple. There are a wide variety of dried varieties that can keep in your pantry or spice cabinet for quite some time — anywhere from 2 to 4 years depending on the specific type and style or chili pepper, according to Magic Plant Farms. However, anyone who loves cooking with heat knows that there's nothing like the bold, vibrant flavor that comes from fresh chili peppers.
RECIPES
Mashed

5 Types Of Scotch That Will Transport You To Scotland

Just one sip — or even a mere whiff — of Scotch will tell you there's something different about this spirit. The aromas change based on how long it's been aged and other factors, but you can often expect to be taken on a journey. Smoke, citrus fruits, dark cherries, and vanilla are just some of the lively aromas in any given glass of Scotch.
DRINKS
Mashed

A YouTuber May Have Leaked A New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor

At this point, getting your hands on a McDonald's McFlurry can be as difficult as it was to get toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. The internet is filled with memes about how McDonald's ice cream always seem to be broken, and the reason behind it may surprise you. At first, employees would claim that the machine was broken because it was annoying to clean, per Reader's Digest. To remedy this, in 2017, the chain acquired a new machine that only needed to be cleaned every two weeks, though this one, of course, happened to be "temperamental, fragile, and ridiculously engineered," reports Wired. Press the wrong button, and a four-hour pasteurization process may start over, so no one gets their McFlurries that day.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
BBC

The Gloucester shipwreck may be 'better than Mary Rose', expert says

Objects from a royal shipwreck are "comparable, if not better" than the Mary Rose, a conservation expert said. The discovery of the Gloucester, which sank off the coast of Norfolk in 1682, almost killing a future king, was made public last month. Items recovered from the wreck have been sent...
SCIENCE
Mashed

Why You Should Use A Skewer When Grilling Seafood

Fish and seafood can be tricky for some home cooks, but grilling with skewers can make the job easier, especially for those small seafood items. Have you ever wondered where the skewer comes from or what its original function was, aside from allowing you to eat your food as if it were a savory popsicle? According to Eater New York, it is thought to have originated in what we know today as Iraq, and its purpose, per RecipeTips.com was to keep morsels of food together while cooking over a fire. The actual era of its origin is blurry, but the purpose of the thin stick, whether metal or wood, has not changed much over the centuries.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Paquin
Mashed

The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'

The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process. If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is...
BROOKLYN, NY
LiveScience

Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field

A cache of gold coins found buried on farmland in the United Kingdom has caught the attention of coin experts, who have linked the treasure trove to the Roman Empire. So far, metal detectorists have discovered 11 coins on a remote stretch of cultivated field located in Norfolk, a rural county near England's eastern coast, and experts remain hopeful that more could be unearthed in the future.
ECONOMY
Mashed

International Delight Brought Its Holiday Creamers Early This Year

People seem to start celebrating the holidays earlier and earlier each year. USA Today notes that many begin decking the halls with Christmas decorations and general holiday cheer at the beginning of November. However, the TV channel Hallmark starts getting into the spirit even sooner. The movie-making company celebrates the halfway mark to the iconic holiday by hosting a Christmas-themed movie marathon known as Christmas in July.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Unusual homes longlisted for House Of The Year award

A timber-clad eco-home and a house remodelled from the ruins of a 17th century parchment factory and old cattle shed are in the running for the UK’s best new building. The buildings are part of a 20-strong longlist selected by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba). The annual...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malt Whisky#Islay Whisky#Scotch Whisky#Food Drink#Beverages#European#American#Scottish#British#Britannica
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock where Richard and Judy filmed This Morning that now attracts 6m visitors a year to its hotels and cafes goes up for sale for £50m

One of Britain's most iconic waterside attractions Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock is up for sale - with a hefty £50 million price tag. Opened by Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert on 30 July 1846, when the Merseyside port dominated 19th Century global trade, Albert Dock brought new ideas, fireproof warehouses and twice-as-fast unloading times.
LIFESTYLE
foodsafetynews.com

UK retailers reveal Campylobacter results for early 2022

Supermarkets in the United Kingdom have reported their Campylobacter in chicken results for the the first quarter of 2022. The data covers January to March 2022 for nine retailers on high levels of Campylobacter in fresh, shop-bought, UK-produced chickens. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) maximum level is 7 percent of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Denny's Christmas Hours Were Once Its Biggest Scandal

A haven for everyone from college students hungry for pancakes in the middle of the night, long-haul truckers, and breakfast-craving night owls, Denny's operates with a business model that puts it above some other diners — Denny's operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week making Denny's one of the few restaurants truly willing to serve its customers no matter what time of day it is (via The Cold Wire).
RESTAURANTS
Smithonian

How Scotland Is Reinventing Its Centuries-Old Canals for Paddlers

“Four!” Kassie shouted from across the canal. I twisted in my kayak seat to get a better look. It took me a minute to see what she was pointing to. Near the shore, one lone, rusted wheel stuck up over the water’s surface like the flag of a sinking ship. That’s when I realized what Kassie was counting: submerged shopping carts. She’d seen four already—and it had only been a few hours.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Wallis Simpson keepsakes go under the hammer in Lichfield

Keepsakes belonging to the late Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson, are going under the hammer. Earrings, belts and stationery found in her estate following her death in 1986 are set to be auctioned in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 19 July. The items are thought to be worth about £200 but are...
WORLD
thezoereport.com

Welcome To Susan Fang’s Imaginative Fashion Universe, Where Anything Goes

A color palette reminiscent of candy store aisles, beaded bubble bags, and rainbow-striped tutus that beg to be twirled — fashion designer Susan Fang’s creations feel like what a child with an unbounded imagination, who’s not yet tethered to reality, would dream up. “I’m really thankful for a teacher who once said to me, ‘If you can imagine it, if you can draw it, then you can make it,’” Fang, who had stints training at both Celine and Stella McCartney, describes over Zoom. “And we always believe that if we hope to create something surreal — and sometimes it just takes a little bit of love or beauty to make you trust [in that vision] — then we can make it.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Why Reddit Is Fed Up With Trader Joe's Ube Products

If you've been to a Trader Joe's store in the past few months, the chances are high that you've probably seen at least one ube product. Recently, Trader Joe's has launched quite the selection of treats made from this sweet purple Filipino yam, including Ube Ice Cream, Ube Tea Cookies, Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and even a colorful Ube Spread (per Thrillist). These new products are catching the attention of many shoppers who are eager to try the unique, colorful ingredient.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mashed

138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy