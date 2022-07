A Wausau man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges in connection with a drug distribution scheme, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release. Trenton McCorkle, 26, faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

