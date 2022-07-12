ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Tomahawk American Legion Auxiliary donates $1,000.00 to Never Forgotten Honor Flight

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk American Legion Auxiliary recently made a donation of $1,000.00 to the Never Forgotten...

Bishop brothers march together in Pow Wow Days Parade

TOMAHAWK – This Fourth of July parade in Tomahawk, three brothers marched in the color guard in honor of four family members who served the United States in the military. Alan, Paul and James Bishop marched in honor of their grandfather, Edward Bishop Sr., who served in France during WWI, as well as their father, Jim, who served in the Pacific Theater during WWII and his brothers, Edward Jr. and Bruce, who also served in the Pacific during WWII.
Lincoln County Coroner Proulx announces his retirement

Lincoln County Coroner, Paul Proulx, announces he will retire after 16 years of holding that office. Proulx was elected as Coroner in November 2006 and took office in 2007. He will officially retire Jan. 2, 2023. A history of public service. Proulx brought a long history of public service to...
Concealed carry ban lifted at city hall

MARSHFIELD — Marshfield’s city hall is no longer a gun-free zone. The Marshfield Common Council on July 12 voted 6-4 to remove a sign that reads, “No firearms or weapons in establishment” from the front door of the facility. New Alderman Mike O’Reilly requested the issue...
Richard W. ‘Dick’ King

Richard W. “Dick” King, Sr., 86, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Dick was born on Nov. 7, 1935, in Merrill, son of the late Ben and Edith (Hipke) King. He married Delores “Dee Dee” Savaske in 1955 in Minnesota. She preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 2015. Dick worked as a truck driver for the Merrill Street Department until his retirement in the ‘90s.
Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
Kronenwetter PD Warns of Drug-Laced Money

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Law enforcement issued an important warning: be careful what you touch. This came after a woman in Kentucky claimed a fentanyl-laced dollar bill nearly killed her. Officials at Kronenwetter Police Department said fentanyl or other substances can be found on the ground near public restrooms....
This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 3 and 11, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 3:. On 06-27-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on Grand Ave. in the Town of Bradley for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a woman, 51, from Illinois was arguing with her 52 year old ex-husband, 52, from Tomahawk, and her daughter, 18, also from Tomahawk. It was further reported to deputies that the elder female had been drinking and causing problems in the house. At one point she attempted to strike her ex-husband and hit a dog instead. As a result of the investigation, the Illinois woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
Body of missing hiker found at White Sands National Park after nearly a week of searching

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
