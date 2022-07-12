ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MPD search for suspects involved in trespassing

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspects caught on camera entering a home without consent.

Police say that the incident happened on the 2300 block of Sage Brush Rd in Midland. Officers encourage the community to be on the lookout for the suspects seen in this photo.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Call the Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or download the crime stoppers app called “P3 TIPS” and submit an anonymous mobile tip.

No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous, reference Midland PD Case # (220602001)

