ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Latvia president supports reinstating military conscription

By JARI TANNER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QquMc_0gcpZOHH00
Latvia Military Conscription FILE - Latvia's President Egils Levits arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, June 29, 2022. Latvia’s president said Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that he supports a plan to reinstate national conscription for men, and for women on a voluntary basis. The draft could be reintroduced next year after a hiatus of over 15 years. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP, File) (Bertrand Guay)

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia’s president said Tuesday that he supports a plan to reinstate national conscription for men, and for women on a voluntary basis.

The draft could be reintroduced next year after a hiatus of over 15 years.

President Egils Levits, who is the supreme military commander of Latvia — a NATO member that borders Russia — said in an interview with Latvian broadcaster TV3 that he favors the idea floated by the Baltic country’s defense minister last week to create an 11-month mandatory military service for men aged 18-27 from the beginning of 2023.

“We have really, really good, high-level armed forces, professional armed forces — you could say one of the best in NATO,” Levits told TV3. The conscription, he said, is needed because there are not enough reservists with military training in the nation of 1.9 million.

Latvia abolished compulsory conscription in 2007, switching to a fully professional military service. Levits said the biggest limitation in the country’s current professional military is its small size.

“The new geopolitical situation ... requires a larger number of people who, if necessary, can participate in the defense of their country, and who are not professional soldiers and are reservists,” Levits said, referring to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

He added that “women should also be ready to defend their country” but refrained from saying whether female conscription should become compulsory. Levits also urged officials and politicians to come up with ways to get Latvians living abroad to participate in the defense of their native country.

Under the Latvian defense ministry’s initial, unconfirmed plan, some 1,000 conscripts would be recruited annually in drafts twice a year. The conscription model would be phased in during a five-year period starting next year.

Latvia's Baltic neighbor, Lithuania, abolished compulsory conscription in 2008, but reinstated it in 2016 in response to Russia’s aggression of Ukraine. Estonia, the northernmost of the three Baltic states, has maintained conscription, supported by the Estonian Defense League, created after independence in 1991.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Conscription#Estonia#Russia#Helsinki#Nato#Latvian#Baltic
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
MIDDLE EAST
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy