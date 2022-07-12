ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial set for November 2023 in Circle of Hope abuse case

By Christina Randall
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Mo. — The trial has been set for a southwest Missouri couple facing multiple charges of abuse against girls at a Christian reform school.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pre-trial conference is set to begin on November 13, 2023, at the Cedar County Courthouse. The trial is set to begin on November 27, 2023, and is expected to last until December 15, 2023. The Householders were arrested in 2021 and faced over 100 felonies between them.

Missouri attorney general details charges of Circle of Hope owners

Boyd and Stephanie Householder were charged with multiple counts of abuse at the Circle Girls Ranch in Cedar County Courthouse. In July 2021 the couple was released from jail after reporting health issues. The couple was placed under home confinement while they awaited their trial. Their attorney reported that Boyd had contracted COVID-19 and his wife had a serious blood clot condition.

Former students of reform schools plead with lawmakers to regulate Missouri boarding schools

The investigation into the couple and the reform school began in November 2020 and in August 2021, 24 girls were removed from the ranch by Child Protective Services.

