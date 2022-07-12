Free Live Music Every Thursday at Foundry Row

Special correspondent Kate Sands joined Cheddar News this morning to share some budget-friendly Summer fashion dupes that won't put a dent in your pocketbook compared to their high-end brand counterparts. "These are the hottest items for summer, and there have also been a lot of brands who have kind of made a little bit of a dupe about it," she said. "So it's gonna be great because these are products that are — most of them retail over $200. Some over $2000. But we have the version that's probably gonna be under $50 dollars.".

