ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Free Live Music Every Thursday at Foundry Row

By Sponsored Post Staff
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry Row presents Twilight Thursdays on The Row, every week from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., now through August 18. BYO lawn chair or blanket and join us for free live music from local bands. Check out this year’s...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

Click here to read the full article. William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Kate Sands Shares Some Hot Summer Fashion Dupes

Special correspondent Kate Sands joined Cheddar News this morning to share some budget-friendly Summer fashion dupes that won't put a dent in your pocketbook compared to their high-end brand counterparts. "These are the hottest items for summer, and there have also been a lot of brands who have kind of made a little bit of a dupe about it," she said. "So it's gonna be great because these are products that are — most of them retail over $200. Some over $2000. But we have the version that's probably gonna be under $50 dollars.".
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy