Video Games

Prime Day Game Deal: The Quarry Is Discounted To Its Best Price Yet

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quarry, the latest game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games that was released in early June, is currently on sale for a nice discount during Prime Day 2022. It is a lightning deal, though, so it will only be available until the end of the day. PS5 and...

www.gamespot.com

