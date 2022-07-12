ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Uber looked to find 'someone aligned with Putin' and paid a pro-Kremlin lobbyist $300,000 as it sought to grow its influence in Russia, report says

By Rosie Bradbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uiqA_0gcpYI1800
Uber's offices in Queens, New York Brendan McDermid/Reuters
  • Uber in 2014 tried to find "someone aligned with Putin" to help grow the app's influence in Russia.
  • Head of business Emil Michael added he knew little about Russian politics, The Guardian reported.
  • Uber paid pro-Kremlin lobbyist Vladimir Senin around $300,000 in 2016, the report added.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Michael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Russian#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Russia
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

548K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy