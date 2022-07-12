ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today. Here's how to get one.

By Sarah Jackson
 2 days ago
A Subway employee making a sandwich. Prachana Thong-on/Shutterstock
  • Subway is giving away up to 1 million free sandwiches today to mark its biggest menu overhaul ever.
  • The company hopes its new Subway Series, a departure from the business model that built its success, will help end its sales slump.
  • The first 50 customers at participating locations from 10am-12pm local time can get a free six-inch Subway Series sandwich.

