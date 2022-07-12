ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it safe to connect to public Wi-Fi when traveling?

By Erin Miller
 2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va., - Airports are packed these days. Flights are being cancelled and delayed and when that happens, it can feel like you're stuck.

A lot of people will use their phones or devices to scroll through social media or stream a movie, but turning to public Wi-Fi for your connection may not be the best idea.

Cyber experts said it opens you and your data up to criminals. While most users know to be careful when using a free hotspot, like when you're at the airport or on the plane itself, experts said it can create a bit of false security.

They said even if there is a password involved, it's likely not to protect you but rather to limit usage.

Consider the fact that locations like coffee shops, airports and hotel lobby's are extremely public and what you do on those networks might be accessible by other people.

To keep your passwords and bank accounts safe, you can use your cell phone data.

Other options include:

  • Confirming the name of a location's hotspot with the people who work there
  • Disable feature on your device that automatically connect to a network within range
  • Don't connect to Ad hoc networks because you can't tell if they're secure
  • Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN allows you to have a secure network within a Wi-Fi connection

Virginia Peninsula Chamber holds job fair featuring employers from across Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Peninsula Chamber, in collaboration with the Military Family Support Center Employment Programs, will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 19. The job fair, which will be open to the public, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. According to its organizers, the event will be focused on connecting employers with potential employees, with a special focus on job seekers with military connections.
NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance...
Rep. Luria pushing for more than $19M in national funding for 14 Coastal Virginia projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local congressional leader is pushing for national funding for local projects. Rep. Elaine Luria has drafted requests for funding for 14 Coastal Virginia projects, including $5.5 million to build an Air Force Reserve Intelligence Facility on Joint Base Langley-Eustis and $1.5 million to upgrade law enforcement training facilities in Virginia Beach.
Man arrested in Norfolk for bias-motivated assaults of men in DC park

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man was arrested in Norfolk Thursday for bias-motivated assaults on men. According to federal officials, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 48-year-old Michael Thomas Pruden with five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer, and a hate crimes sentencing enhancement alleging that Pruden assaulted four of the victims because of their perceived sexual orientation.
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

