The average employer-sponsored health plan payment for childbirth is highest in Alaska and lowest in Arkansas, according to an analysis from the Health Care Cost Institute. Below are the average payments under commercial employer-sponsored health insurance for overall childbirth (cesarean section and vaginal births) in 37 states and Washington, D.C., ranked in descending order. Payments for childbirth among people with employer-sponsored health plans include the amounts paid by both the insurer and the patient.

