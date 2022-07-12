ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First James Webb Space Telescope photos reveal planets, galaxies and exploding stars

By Eric Henrikson
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the oldest light in the universe to planets and nebula, the first photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed some marvelous sights. NASA released the first set of photos Tuesday at 9:30am CST just a few months after the largest satellite ever built went into service in deep space.

In the below slideshow, we break down all the photos.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Ik1_0gcpXf9w00
    COSMIC CLIFFS: The Carina Nebula is the birthplace for thousands of stars in our galaxy. This image shows the various mountains and valleys where young farms are being born, the gas condensing around them until they become balls of light. This picture will be essential for scientists studying how stars form. (Courtesy: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Cg6_0gcpXf9w00
    FIVE GALAXIES: Stephan’s Quintet is revealed in Webb’s largest image. Four of the galaxies are “close” together, while the fifth is closer to Earth. (Courtesy: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236Hfj_0gcpXf9w00
    A DEAD STAR – Cool things to note here: in the upper left of the image, you can see the side of a galaxy streaking through the nebula. In the image on the right, look closely at the center. Binary stars, circling each other (like Star Wars.) This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope. This scene was created by a white dwarf star – the remains of a star like our Sun after it shed its outer layers and stopped burning fuel though nuclear fusion. Those outer layers now form the ejected shells all along this view. (Courtesy: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR5Ej_0gcpXf9w00
    Clouds on another world! Webb detected clouds, made of water, on a giant gas planet WASP 96-b. The planet is orbiting a star 1,150 light-years away. It is the size of Jupiter, but half the mass. (Courtesy: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcXGU_0gcpXf9w00
    This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The streaks are the light from galaxies being warped by gravity coming from the other galaxies closer to us. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)

KXAN will speak with NASA about the photos and what’s next for James Webb Space Telescope today on KXAN News at 4.

According to NASA, the Webb telescope targeted the Carina Nebula, the Stephan’s Quintet galaxy cluster and the Southern Ring nebula during its first mission.

Among the images captured include galaxies 13-billion light years away, light being warped by gravity and the first clouds on a planet outside our solar system.

On Monday, President Joe Biden revealed the very first image the satellite took. The image showed hundreds of galaxies. NASA said that the stars in the image were more than 13 billion years old.

What is the James Webb Space Telescope

According to NASA, Webb is the largest infrared telescope ever built. It was launched into space in 2021. What makes the telescope special is that is sees infrared light as opposed to visible light.

Because the telescope sees infrared light and is located in deep space, it can see light from the furthest reaches of the cosmos.

NASA built a time machine! How the James Webb Telescope will see the origins of the universe

Infrared light travels further than visible light and is capable of passing through objects without becoming distorted.

The telescope is unique in that its primary mirror is made up of 18 separate segments. Each segment can be manipulated to better control the light the telescope is receiving.

2 UT professors head research involved with James Webb Telescope

NASA says these photos will provide information on which worlds are habitable. This means the worlds may have life or could be the future site of colonization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

