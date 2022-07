The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Benton County last night. At about 7:50 p.m. yesterday, Troopers responded to SR397 near Bowles Rd. Troopers said two vehicles were heading southbound on the highway. A motorcycle driven by 44-year-old Samuel Ramos of Richland, attempted to pass a truck with a trailer on the left in the oncoming lane. The truck made a left turn into a parking lot and Ramos' motorcycle struck the truck.

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO