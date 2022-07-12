LGFD welcomes new Firefighter/EMG Wyatt Cunningham

JOHN DAY, PENDLETON, and BAKER CITY- (Release from United States Department of Agriculture) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects could be up to $4 million.
