LGFD welcomes new Firefighter/EMG Wyatt Cunningham

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Oregon will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 30 from 10 am to noon. “We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated President, Adam Kimmet. “We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.”

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO