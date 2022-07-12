ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

LGFD welcomes new Firefighter/EMG Wyatt Cunningham

By Shannon McKone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – The City of La Grande Fire Department welcomes...

Fire district gets $50K gift

DIXIE – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 8, based in Dixie, has received a $50,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services in Pasco. The donation will primarily be used to purchase a side-by-side four-wheel drive ATV equipped for EMS and fire response. The ATV will be equipped with...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Free backpack giveaway tote given away to Oregon students

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Oregon will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 30 from 10 am to noon. “We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated President, Adam Kimmet. “We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.”
OREGON STATE
Fire damages Walla Walla antique store

WALLA WALLA – An investigation has begun into a suspicious fire at the Shady Lawn Antiques Store, 711 North Rose Street. Firefighters responded to the business just before 5 a.m. today (Wednesday). When firefighters arrived, flames were reportedly coming from an attached garage. Work immediately began to prevent the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Fire breaks out in Hermiston warehouse

HERMISTON – Umatilla County Fire District Number One responded Tuesday night to a reported RV fire on Northeast Eighth Street. When firefighters arrived at 8:17 p.m., they came across a warehouse that was fully involved. One person sustained a minor burn injury but refused medical transportation. No other injuries...
HERMISTON, OR
Shooting Claims Life of Baker City Juvenile

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Update (7/13/22 7:14 a.m.) A juvenile has been taken into custody. There is no threat to the community. The Major Crime Team and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab continue to investigate this incident. Updates will be provided as they become available.
BAKER CITY, OR
La Grande High School families sought for host families for exchange students

LA GRANDE – Attention La Grande High School families, the district is looking for families interested in hosting an exchange student (male or female) from Cambodia this year/. Those interested are asked to contact LHS Principal Baxter at 541-663-3304. La Grande High School has an exciting opportunity to host...
LA GRANDE, OR
Two more full bridge closures planned for 2nd Street in La Grande

LA GRANDE – While no work has taken place this week on the 2nd Street Bridge over I-84 in La Grande, citizens are reminded to continue to use caution when crossing the bridge as there are some construction materials still on the shoulders and small bumps at each end of the bridge.
LA GRANDE, OR
Vale BLM replacing vault toilets at Oasis and Bob Creek recreation sites

VALE – (Release from BLM) Vale District Bureau of Land Management crews and contractors will begin replacing toilet facilities at recreation sites in northern Malheur County and eastern Baker County next week. Existing vault toilets at Oasis Recreation Site near Huntington, Ore., and the north half of Bob Creek...
VALE, OR
Statue will stand still for now

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to leave the Marcus Whitman statue where it currently stands downtown so that further study can continue. The vote came after council members were asked to consider a recommendation from the city’s art commission to relocate the city-owned statue.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Mosquito spraying is set for tomorrow

UMATILLA & MORROW COUNTIES – The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District and the North Morrow Vector Control District will conduct targeted aerial mosquito control spraying with a twin-engine plane after sunset Thursday if the weather permits. If there is a weather delay a treatment will occur on the next available day.
UMATILLA, OR
Road closures planned for Crazy Days in downtown La Grande

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department is alerting citizens to road closures in downtown La Grande Friday and Saturday. The closures are as follows:. Depot Street (between Adams Ave and Washington Ave) Saturday, July 16, 2022 between 5am – 8pm. The following streets will be closed:
LA GRANDE, OR
Juvenile killed in eastern Oregon shooting

BAKER CITY, Ore., (CBS2) — A juvenile died early Wednesday morning in Baker City, Ore. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says a report of a shooting was called in at about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at the Baker Technical Institute and that a suspect left the scene. When police arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound. Authorities attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.
BAKER CITY, OR
11 puppies rescued from “unfortunate situation” need new homes

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) On 07/11/2023, due to an unfortunate situation, together with cooperation from Blue Mountain Humane Association (BMHA) & Union County Animal Control we have taken custody of 11, border collie mix, puppies that need homes! Ages range from 4 months to 1 year old! If you are interested, please fill out an application at bmhumane.org & please include the number in the picture on the application!
UNION COUNTY, OR
Keep mosquitos at bay, remove standing water from around you home

UNION/BAKER COUNTIES- Did you know that some mosquitos can develop in less than a teaspoon of water? Help keep West Nile Virus out of our area this year by removing standing water from around you home. Items like buckets, old tires and even soda cans and bottles can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes, who carry the West Nile Virus, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Northeast Oregon Forests Accepting Proposals for Title II Funding

JOHN DAY, PENDLETON, and BAKER CITY- (Release from United States Department of Agriculture) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects could be up to $4 million.
OREGON STATE
Two are arrested in pursuit

PENDLETON – A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer noticed that a gray Honda Accord’s taillight and turn signals were not working as it turned into the Safeway parking lot. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that the officer did not attempt a traffic stop and just intended to alert the driver to the problem.
PENDLETON, OR
OTEC to Host New Science & Art Lecture Series at Baker Headquarters

BAKER CITY – (Release from OTEC) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC), in partnership with the Baker County Cultural Coalition, is proud to announce a new free science and arts lecture series that will be held at OTEC’s headquarters in Baker City. The Baker Community Sciences and Arts Lecture...
BAKER CITY, OR

