ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Mississippi man arrested for attempting to meet minor in store bathroom for sex

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6Kun_0gcpWXVr00

Louisiana deputies arrested a 57-year-old Mississippi man on Monday for attempting to “meet up” with a minor inside a store bathroom to have sex with them, authorities said.

Denny Rex Boyd, 57, from Woodville, was arrested by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Submitted photo)

CPSO states the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating 57-year-old Denny Rex Boyd on Friday for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor online. He allegedly engaged in lewd conversations with the child over three days, deputies said.

While deputies were still working to identify Boyd, he allegedly requested to “meet up” with the child. Deputies said they located Boyd on Monday where the suspect said he would be and immediately took him into custody and identified him as the man who was communicating with the child.

He has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Woodville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Missing Mississippi 5-year-old boy found safe. Sheriff wants to know how child ended up miles from home.

A Mississippi sheriff said a missing 5-year-old Mississippi boy was found safe and that his office is investigating how the child ended up miles away from his house. Thursday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on county road 711, near Verona, to investigate a report of a missing child. Around 10 pm Thursday night, 911 received a tip of a small child being spotted with a dog on Green Street near the Highway 45 exit area.
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Woodville, MS
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Concordia Parish, LA
Magnolia State Live

Three teens arrested after leading high-speed chase in stolen car on Mississippi interstate.

Three Georgia teenagers were taken into custody after they led Mississippi law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Laurel police officers attempted to stop a car after responding to a disturbance at a Laurel gas station. According to news reports, one of the teens got into an argument with a customer at the gas station, displayed a firearm and then got in the vehicle.
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Juveniles#Violent Crime#The Cyber Crime Unit
Magnolia State Live

Few details known about Tennessee man shot and killed near Mississippi state line. Officials asking for help in case.

A Mississippi sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who killed a 20-year-old Tennessee man found shot early Saturday morning. Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office found Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee, suffering from gunshot wounds in a neighborhood east of Columbus near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
Magnolia State Live

Former officials for Mississippi school district ordered to pay back more than $200,000

Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy