Dallas, TX

“He died of heat stroke”: Cause of Marion Barber III’s untimely demise finally revealed

By Shubham Bhargava
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion Sylvester Barber III made a name for himself in the world of the NFL. The talented running back played at the highest level for as many as 7 seasons. He started off by impressing one when he played at the college level for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. As...

Ash Jurberg

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
DALLAS, TX
Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Dallas Mother Vanished Two Days After She Filed For Divorce From "Ill-Tempered" Husband

Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
DALLAS, TX

