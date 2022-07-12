These San Diego-area athletes will compete in the X Games
By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
2 days ago
SAN DIEGO – More than a dozen athletes with ties to the San Diego area are competing in Summer X Games 2022 with many having a home-field advantage as the event plays out throughout North County.
From natives to transplants, the region is expected to be well represented in the annual ESPN showcase held July 20-24 and airing on the network’s family of platforms. Like last year, this year’s X Games will feature prominent area venues: Moto X rider Axell Hodges’ “Slayground” in Encinitas, the elite skateboarding venue known as CA Training Facility in Vista and new this year is BMX rider Elliot Sloan’s Vista-based “SloanYard.”
No fans will be in attendance once again this year, but those watching on ABC, ESPN and elsewhere are sure to be treated to a spectacle with highly decorated local names.
Hodges, an Encinitas native, and Sloan, who lives at the “SloanYard” property, headline a crop of more than 100 invited athletes vying to land on the medal stand against some of the world’s top competitors. For his career, Sloan is a 13-time X Games medalist, including five golds, while Hodges has won nine medals at the games, including three golds, the most recent of which came last year.
Perhaps the biggest local name is 10-time X Games gold medalist and skateboarding legend Bucky Lasek, a Baltimore native who has called the San Diego region home for more than a decade.
See a full list of local athletes planning to compete in the games below:
Skateboarders
Gavin Bottger (Oceanside)
Tate Carew (San Diego)
Bryce Wettstein (Encinitas)
Moto X
Kohl Denney (Ramona)
Axell Hodges (Encinitas)
BMX
Chad Kerley (San Diego)
Dennis Enarson (San Diego)
The Transplants
SkateboarderElliot Sloan(New York native who now lives in Vista)
SkateboarderSky Brown(British-Japanese skater who lives in San Diego)
SkateboarderBucky Lasek(Maryland native who lives in Vista area)
SkateboarderClay Kreiner(South Carolina native who lives in San Diego)
SkateboarderJimmy Wilkins(Ohio native who lives in Vista)
SkateboarderMitchie Brusco(Washington native who lives in Vista)
BMX riderKevin Peraza(Arizona native who lives in San Diego area)
To see more information on Summer X Games 2022, click or tap here.
