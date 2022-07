PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in the city’s Andorra neighborhood. Chopper 3 was over the crash at Ridge and Manatawna Avenues on Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m. There is no information on injuries at this time. Credit: CBS3 Residents in the area say traffic is being diverted between Cathedral and Bells Mill Roads. An investigation is ongoing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO