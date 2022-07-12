ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher, AKA Angela Blue Thunder, Charged With Disability Fraud

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Paramount Network

A Yellowstone actress is in hot water.

Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the hit TV series, is currently facing criminal charges for reportedly collecting disability benefits while being able to work, according to Page Six.

The 32-year-old was charged with allegedly cashing in on almost $97,000 in disability benefits while she was working on the set of Yellowstone.

In October of 2018, she allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder while on set of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, according to the insurance department’s statement.

Her attorney Michael Becker said she was a passenger in a production vehicle when the injury occurred.

Becker said in the statement:

“Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers and never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to.”

A year later, she told a doctor who was handling her insurance claim that she was offered to work, but could not take it due to the results of her injury.

From 2018 to 2021, Kilcher racked up $96,838 in disability benefits, but an investigation discovered that she worked on the set of Yellowstone in 2019 during the time she claimed to be “disabled.”

The statement reads:

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show.”

Kilcher was arraigned on the charges back in May, although Becker says she provided regular medical updates to her caseworker at the Division of Workers’ Compensation, and said she will “vigorously defend herself.”

He asked Kilcher to “be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse,” as well.

Her court date is slated for August 7th.

Angela Blue Thunder didn’t make an appearance in Yellowstone Season 4, but perhaps she’ll show up in Season 5.

I guess we’ll find out on November 13th when Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Paramount Network.

