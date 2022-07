CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ernie! Sweet Ernie, according to Ruttkay, is a 1-1.5-year-old terrier mix with low to medium energy. The handsome boy is well behaved on his leash and has an unassuming temperament with the patience of a saint. While Ernie is all ears and ready to listen to his new person’s stories, he is respectful of personal space. Being a good boy, Ernie is destined to be his new person’s hiking buddy, trusted companion and/or therapy dog. Ernie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax). Please consider giving Ernie a new life and yourself a new best friend! Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com. Visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO