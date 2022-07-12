ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too many shows ended at the same time! Any recommendations?

By asortafairytale Posts:
 2 days ago

Seasons all ended within like a month. No fair! I'm bored and can find nothing decent that I haven't watched on Netflix or Prime either. I need recommendations!. It's all to do with...

‘Chicago Med’: The Changes Fans Want to See in Season 8

As we are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Season 8 premiere date, Chicago Med fans have taken to Reddit to voice what changes they’d like to see in the new season. The Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead-created series premiered on November 17, 2015. Currently, Seasons 1-5 are available for streaming on Netflix, but not for long. All five seasons on the platform will be removed on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
What do you think of Chris Clenshaw's work so far? CONTAINS SPOILERS

Chris Clenshaw's first episode hit out screens in June with the jubilee episode, but has only recently started from July 4th. So far he has axed some dead wood and also some others with a bit of controversy. Obviously it is still early days but it would be interesting to...
Dancing With the Stars USA: Season 31 Discussion

I figured that I might as well start the new season thread since we're beginning to hear some things. The show has been moved from ABC to Disney+. Executive producer Conrad Green is back, replacing Andrew Llinares, much to former host Tom Bergeron's delight. . Premiere date is Monday, September...
Criminal Minds revival gets huge update

Criminal Minds fans are in for more procedural adventures as the CBS series' revival has just been ordered at Paramount+. TVLine reports that the upcoming show has found a home for its ten-episode run at the streamer. The original series aired its fifteenth and final season in 2020. It had...
What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
Young & Restless Preview: Suddenly Fighting a War He Never Saw Coming, Victor’s Head Is Going to Explode in Three Seconds, Two Seconds…

Victoria seems to think that she can out-Victor her own father. Good luck with that. Everyone knows what happens when you mess with a bull — you get the horns. Nonetheless, the week of June 20 on The Young and the Restless, Victoria tempts fate by ensuring that Daddy Dearest finds out about her plans to start a new communications company with Ashland to compete with Newman Enterprises.
General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Drops What May Well Be the Most Glamtastic Photo Dump of All Time

A celebration like no other with near and dear castmates and friends. The excitement of the Daytime Emmy Awards is winding down for many but for those who won big, the celebration will likely be going on for quite some time. As fans know by now, General Hospital took home a ton of awards, including Outstanding Drama, and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) shared a photo dump to highlight the night.
The Days of Our Lives Recast Surprise That Just Wasn’t Meant to Be: ‘We Couldn’t Do Our Wink-Wink to the Audience’

The return of a legacy character was originally supposed to be a jaw-dropper of a reveal. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans…. When Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, pulls back the curtain on Abigail Klein as Steve and Kayla’s daughter, it’s going to be a moment for sure. But her debut as Stephanie was hoped to be a moment with a capital M.
Why Vanessa Marcil Was Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s casting director, Mark Teschner has hired hundreds of actors to appear on the soap over the years as series regulars, recurring players, and even Under-5 performers who have less than five lines of dialogue. In the recent episode of Maurice Benard’s State of Mind YouTube series, the legendary casting director told Sonny’s portrayer that even after all these years and nearly 8,000 episodes, he still gets “a rush” to see the performers whom he selects for a role appearing in the soap.
Movie premieres on terrestrial television

Anyway, came looking for the thread because I think I just saw Brightburn advertised for Sci Fi films in July on Film4. Anyway, came looking for the thread because I think I just saw Brightburn advertised for Sci Fi films in July on Film4. Brightburn was on Film 4 back...
Neighbours Farewell Tour announces two legendary cast members for line-up

Two legendary Neighbours characters have joined the soap's forthcoming UK tour. Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher have played the loveable Kennedy duo Susan and Karl for 27 years, and are now confirmed to be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated tour ahead of its arrival in the UK next year.
