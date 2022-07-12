ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

Office of Cannabis announces cannabis farm tour

By Madelynn Cummings
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zel4i_0gcpTuj500

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. – State officials are preparing to make visits to some of the first legal recreational pot farms in the state.

The Office of Cannabis Management and members of New York’s Cannabis Control Board announced an upcoming farm tour across Upstate.

The group plans stops July 14th and 15th in Erie, Schoharie, and Ulster Counties.

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

The marijuana being grown is intended to stock the shelves of the state’s first licensed dispensaries opening later this year.

The Office of Cannabis Management also announced the Seeding Opportunity Initiative which allows individuals with prior marijuana-related criminal history to make the first legal cannabis sales.

