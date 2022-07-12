BREAKING: Avoid I-10 bridge eastbound

We may forget from time to time that things we leave in our cars during the summer can really get to cooking if you leave your vehicle parked in direct sun for some time. I've seen some people literally bake cookies in the rear windshield of a car while it was sitting in the sun.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Lake Road remains closed to through traffic due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police trooper Derek Senegal said. The accident occurred at the intersection of Big Lake and W Gauthier Road. A vehicle pulled out in front of 18-wheeler causing the truck driver...
Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on July 12, 2022, that the north and southbound lanes in the 500 block of Ernest Street, between LaGrange and Hathaway Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, weather permitting.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are still tracking a few customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022. Most of the remaining outages are in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:. Beauregard Parish - 32 Vernon Parish - 45.
A Jasper County woman was one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Golden Triangle on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 3:00 on Interstate 10, just west of Vidor. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 72-year-old Betty Nichols, of Buna, was driving a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022. Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering. Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer;...
Dequincy man has been found after he went missing 4 days ago. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead. CPSB UNIFORM. Updated: 12 hours ago.
JDPSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies executed a search warrant at Meaux's home, finding "methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a semi-auto pistol, along with US currency and drug paraphernalia used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics."
Boil Advisory Issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 East and Southeast of Lake Charles for Emergency Repairs to Towers. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury reported on July 12, 2022, that Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. The advisory is in effect while one of their elevated towers is out of commission for emergency repairs.
Just after 2:00 AM sleepy heads all across South Louisiana were awakened by the sound of thunder and flashes of lighting as an area of strong storms moved slowly across the area. Here's the way the radar scan from the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles depicted the storm activity.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press says a power outage from Sunday’s storms affected their building on Monday, July 11, 2022. Monday’s edition of the paper was canceled though the digital version is available on the newspaper’s website. The American Press says the Tuesday edition...
An upper-level ridging expanding eastward across the region will reduce rain chances over the weekend, while also increasing afternoon highs. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said slightly better rain chances are expected to return on Monday, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week.
The Texas Department of Transportation Commission, approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of S. Childers Road and Widening the Alabama Street bridge crossing to two lanes. The award is a match grant with 75% provided by TxDOT and 25% from the Port. The total project value is $9,330,000.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle of a missing DeQuincy man has been found, authorities confirm. Major Jerry Bell, with the DeQuincy Police Department, said two kids on four-wheelers found 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson’s 2003 silver Honda Accord on an old logging road about one mile west of Oretta Cemetery.
UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police has cancelled the Silver Alert that was issued on behalf of the DeQuincy Police Department regarding the disappearance of Eddie Thompson. Thompson has been located and is alive, State Police say. As we reported on July 9, a silver alert was issued for the 76-year-old...
An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oil rigs are now required to send progress reports of how shutdowns are going as tropical storms approach the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a unit of the Interior Department, rolled out the new requirement for owners to report the time needed to evacuate ahead of a storm, www.nola.com is reporting.
