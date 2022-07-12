ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

BREAKING: Avoid I-10 bridge eastbound

By American Press Staff
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Charles and Westlake police departments are urging motorists to...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13

Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on July 12, 2022, that the north and southbound lanes in the 500 block of Ernest Street, between LaGrange and Hathaway Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, weather permitting.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Power companies restore power following overnight storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are still tracking a few customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022. Most of the remaining outages are in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:. Beauregard Parish - 32 Vernon Parish - 45.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Westlake, LA
Traffic
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
kjas.com

Buna woman injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

A Jasper County woman was one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Golden Triangle on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 3:00 on Interstate 10, just west of Vidor. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 72-year-old Betty Nichols, of Buna, was driving a...
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022. Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering. Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Calcasieu River Bridge
Calcasieu Parish News

Boil Advisory Issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 East and Southeast of Lake Charles for Emergency Repairs to Towers

Boil Advisory Issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 East and Southeast of Lake Charles for Emergency Repairs to Towers. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury reported on July 12, 2022, that Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. The advisory is in effect while one of their elevated towers is out of commission for emergency repairs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

American Press recovers from power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press says a power outage from Sunday’s storms affected their building on Monday, July 11, 2022. Monday’s edition of the paper was canceled though the digital version is available on the newspaper’s website. The American Press says the Tuesday edition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Lake Charles American Press

7/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Micheal Paul Berry, 47, 1321 Whatley Ditch Road, Vinton — domestic abuse battery. Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, 1304 Clover Drive — direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Juan Albert Patino-Infante, 22, 326 W. LaGrange St....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Daily chance of showers in next week’s forecast

An upper-level ridging expanding eastward across the region will reduce rain chances over the weekend, while also increasing afternoon highs. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said slightly better rain chances are expected to return on Monday, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

$9.3 Million in Projects Set for the Port of Orange

The Texas Department of Transportation Commission, approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of S. Childers Road and Widening the Alabama Street bridge crossing to two lanes. The award is a match grant with 75% provided by TxDOT and 25% from the Port. The total project value is $9,330,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Missing man’s car found on dirt road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle of a missing DeQuincy man has been found, authorities confirm. Major Jerry Bell, with the DeQuincy Police Department, said two kids on four-wheelers found 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson’s 2003 silver Honda Accord on an old logging road about one mile west of Oretta Cemetery.
DEQUINCY, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Dequincy man found; silver alert cancelled

UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police has cancelled the Silver Alert that was issued on behalf of the DeQuincy Police Department regarding the disappearance of Eddie Thompson. Thompson has been located and is alive, State Police say. As we reported on July 9, a silver alert was issued for the 76-year-old...
DEQUINCY, LA
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Oil rig owners now required to report time needed for hurricane evacuation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oil rigs are now required to send progress reports of how shutdowns are going as tropical storms approach the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a unit of the Interior Department, rolled out the new requirement for owners to report the time needed to evacuate ahead of a storm, www.nola.com is reporting.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy