BREAKING: Avoid I-10 bridge eastbound

The Texas Department of Transportation Commission, approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of S. Childers Road and Widening the Alabama Street bridge crossing to two lanes. The award is a match grant with 75% provided by TxDOT and 25% from the Port. The total project value is $9,330,000.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO