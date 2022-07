SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passengers who rode certain Sarasota County buses on July 7-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Sarasota County Area Transit officials said. The state Department of Health has confirmed a positive test result of COVID-19 for a SCAT driver on Sunday, July 10, and for a second driver on Monday, July 11. The drivers were on the following routes:

