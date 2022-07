ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man was shot and another was injured after a bizarre encounter with a stranger in northwest Atlanta Wednesday night. Atlanta Police officials tell CBS46 News two men were sitting outside 2479 Abner Terr. NW around 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by another male. The unknown male asked if they knew someone and when they said they didn’t, they were attacked. One man was struck with a gun and another was shot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO